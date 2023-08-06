Nike LeBron 21 “Violet Dust” First Look

The Nike LeBron 21 is a very anticipated sneaker designed for its performance-oriented design and comfortable fit. As part of LeBron James’ signature line, it showcases Nike’s collaboration with the basketball superstar. LeBron James significantly impacts the sneaker industry, with fans and athletes alike highly seeking his signature line. The Nike LeBron 21 features specific elements tailored to LeBron’s playing style, providing support and responsiveness on the basketball court. With its versatile colorways and modern style, the Nike LeBron 21 appeals to a wide audience and complements various outfits.

LeBron’s sneaker collection has been intertwined with his illustrious NBA career. Now, his latest signature sneaker is getting a new “Violet Dust” colorway. The sneakers boast a Los Angeles Lakers-themed colorway that will undoubtedly feature during regular season games. As part of LeBron’s legacy, the LeBron 21 continues to carry on the tradition of excellence and remains a beloved and enduring sneaker among fans and athletes alike.

“Violet Dust” Nike LeBron 21

The sneakers feature a dark purple rubber sole with a lighter, violet dust midsole. The uppers are constructed from a violet dust nubuck material, which is durable and flexible. Yellow accents can be found around the Nike Swoosh, heel, and laces. The purple and yellow combination nods to the Los Angeles Lakers, the team LeBron plays for. LeBron branding appears on the tongue and is likely present on the insoles, although we lack photos for verification. Overall, these sneakers are breathable and comfortable and dressed in a clean color scheme.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike LeBron 21 “Violet Dust” is releasing on October 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

