Nike Zoom KD 3 “Aunt Pearl” First Look

The Nike Zoom KD 3 is a popular basketball sneaker known for its performance-oriented design and comfortable fit. As part of Kevin Durant’s signature line, it showcases Nike’s collaboration with the basketball superstar. The shoe features responsive Zoom Air cushioning in the sole, providing support and responsiveness on the court. With its versatile colorways and modern style, the Nike Zoom KD 3 appeals to basketball players and sneaker enthusiasts alike.

Over the years, Nike has released various iterations and collaborations, keeping the KD 3 fresh and appealing to fans worldwide. Its enduring popularity and continuous presence in the market solidify its position as a sought-after choice for those seeking a blend of performance and style in their basketball footwear. As part of Nike’s legacy, the Zoom KD 3 continues to carry on the tradition of performance and remains a beloved and enduring basketball sneaker among fans and athletes alike. Now the sneaker is getting the iconic “Aunt Pearl” colorway, which pays homage to Kevin Durant’s aunt.

Read More: Nike Air Max Pulse “Black Laser Blue” Officially Unveiled

“Aunt Pearl” Nike Zoom KD 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 李炳勇 (@bingcarpenter24601)

As always, thanks to @bingcarpenter24601 for the images of this pair. The sneakers feature a translucent sole with a white midsole, although the lighting in these photos may affect that color. The upper, as expected features different shades of pink, to honor Kevin’s aunt Pearl. Pink laces and pink branding on the tongues complete the sneakers. Overall, this is a classic sneaker silhouette released in a classic colorway. This pair will definitely be a hit when they drop.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Zoom KD 3 “Aunt Pearl” is releasing at some point during the holiday of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike LeBron 21 “Violet Dust” First Look

[Via]