Nike Air Max Pulse “Black Laser Blue” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Air Max Pulse is a popular sneaker known for its comfortable fit and modern design. Released as part of the Air Max line, it quickly gained recognition and became a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. The shoe features visible Air cushioning in the sole, providing support and responsiveness. With its versatile colorways and contemporary style, the Nike Air Max Pulse appeals to a wide audience and complements various outfits. Recently, Nike has released various iterations and collaborations, keeping the Air Max Pulse fresh and appealing to sneaker fans worldwide.

Its massive popularity and continuous presence in the market solidify its position as a sought-after choice for many sneaker collections. The Nike Air Max Pulse showcases Nike’s commitment to innovation and style, appealing to those who value both fashion and functionality in their footwear. As part of Nike’s legacy, the Air Max Pulse continues to carry on the tradition of excellence and remains a beloved and enduring sneaker among fans.

“Black Laser Blue” Nike Air Max Pulse

The sneakers feature a grey and black rubber sole and a similarly-colored midsole with a blue air bubble under the heel. The uppers are constructed from black mesh with grey mudguards. A blue Nike Swoosh is found on the sides and also Air Max branding can be found on the tongue. Also, other blue accents can be found on the lace eyelets, the heels, and the insoles. Overall, this is a simple colorway with a pop of blue and it comes in a durable and comfortable silhouette.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Max Pulse “Black Laser Blue” is releasing on August 15th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

