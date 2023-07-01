Nike Air Max Pulse “Have A Nike Day” Release Details

The Nike Air Max Pulse is a trendy and comfortable sneaker designed for everyday wear and active lifestyles. With its sleek and modern silhouette, the Air Max Pulse offers a perfect blend of style and functionality. Built with a lightweight and breathable upper, it ensures maximum comfort and support during long walks or workouts. The shoe features responsive Air Max cushioning in the sole, providing excellent impact absorption and energy return.

Notably, the Air Max Pulse is part of the popular “Have a Nike Day” collection, which celebrates positivity and encourages wearers to enjoy life to the fullest. The collection’s vibrant colors and smiley face logo add a playful touch to the shoe’s design, making it even more appealing to sneaker enthusiasts of all ages. Whether you’re hitting the streets or hitting the gym, the Nike Air Max Pulse will undoubtedly keep you feeling comfortable and fashionable throughout the day.

“Have A Nike Day” Nike Air Max Pulse

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white, black, and blue rubber sole with the same colors in the midsole, including a large blue air bubble. The upper is made of white mesh with a metallic silver overlay. The laces are multicolor and a smiley face can be found on the tongue. Nike branding can be found on the sides, in black and green, and also on the heel in green. Overall, these sneakers join a massively popular colorway collection and provide comfort and performance all in one.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Pulse “Have A Nike Day” is releasing at some point during 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

