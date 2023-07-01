Nike Air Force 1 Low “Just Do It” Release Details

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is a classic and iconic sneaker loved by sneakerheads worldwide. This shoe features a low-top design that offers a timeless and versatile look suitable for various occasions. With its sleek and stylish appearance, the Air Force 1 Low stands out with the signature Nike Swoosh logo and clean lines. The shoe’s design allows for easy pairing with different outfits, making it a staple in any casual wardrobe.

“Just Do It” Nike Air Force 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a crisp white sole and midsole. This pair features a metallic upper that highlights tones of pink and green, depending on the light. The laces are blacked out and feature a “Just Do It” pin on each sneaker. The Nike Swoosh is white and matches the bottom of the shoe. Nike branding can be found on the tongue, heel, and insoles and they are all upside down. Upside-down branding is something we’ve seen from Nike before. Perhaps it’s a way of giving people new reasons to buy their shoes, or perhaps the designers just love the branding.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Just Do It” is releasing at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

