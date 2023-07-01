Nike Dunk Low SE “Just Do It” Officially Revealed

The Nike Dunk Low SE is a popular sneaker known for its stylish and versatile design. This special edition of the iconic Nike Dunk Low offers unique colorways and materials, adding a fresh twist to the classic silhouette. With a low-top design, it provides easy movement and a casual look suitable for everyday wear. This sneaker is definitely going to be a fan favorite and it’s dressed in a colorway that is clean and simple. This pair will definitely sell out and if Nike views the release as a success, we could see new colorways released soon.

The shoe features durable construction and a supportive rubber outsole, ensuring long-lasting quality. The Nike Dunk Low SE has gained immense popularity among sneaker enthusiasts, combining sports heritage with contemporary fashion trends. Its diverse range of styles and comfortable fit make it a go-to choice for both casual and streetwear fashion, appealing to a broad audience of sneaker lovers.

“Just Do It” Nike Dunk Low SE

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The upper features a white leather base with iridescent patent leather overlays. The shiny details on the sneaker’s upper give a feel of elegance. Also, the sneakers interestingly feature upside-down Nike branding on the heel and tongue. Finally, the sneakers have a metal “Just Do It” pin at the bottom of the laces on both sneakers. Overall, this sneaker is dressed in a classy colorway and has some interesting details that will certainly turn heads.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low SE “Just Do It” is releasing at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

