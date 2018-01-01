Overall, the Nike Dunk Low is one of those sneakers that will never truly get old. Although it has gotten a ton of new colorways as of late, fans are still always eager to get their hands on some pairs. Thankfully, Nike has been prepared to help their fans out with that mission. Ever since the great Dunk resurgence of 2020, Nike has delivered a steady stream of new offerings, and in 2023, that has continued. Consequently, fans continue to open their wallets while keeping their eyes out for models that fit their personal tastes.

With the summer upon us, now has proven to be a great time to cop new Nike Dunk Low models. After all, this is a shoe that is largely built for the summer months. In the official images from Nike down below, you can find the Nike Dunk Low Athletic Department in the University Blue colorway. University Blue is a color scheme that is known to Nike fans at this point, and as you can imagine, it looks great on this new Dunk.

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 “Deep Royal Blue” Releasing Soon

Another Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

Firstly the sneaker comes with some white on the toe box and the side panels. Secondly, we get some grey overlays here that are complemented by the university blue Nike swoosh. From there, an aged midsole delivers a great contrast as the outsole takes over with some more blue. Once again, Nike has completely knocked it out of the park with these.

More Photos

According to Kicks On Fire, this new sneaker will be dropping for a price of $110 USD. Moreover, the Nike Dunk Low Athletic Department in “University Blue” has a release date of July 25th. Simply put, these will be hitting the market, very soon. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Huarache “Light Smoke Grey” Officially Unveiled

[Via]