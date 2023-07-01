The Nike Dunk Low is a timeless sneaker that has gained a ton of popularity for its simple yet iconic design. With its low-top silhouette and clean lines, it exudes a sleek and versatile aesthetic that easily complements various outfits. The shoe features a durable leather upper that ensures durability and style. It boasts a cushioned midsole that provides comfort and impact absorption, making it suitable for all-day wear. The Nike Dunk Low just simply will not go out of style.

The Nike Dunk Low is available in a wide array of colorways, allowing people to express their personal style and find the perfect match for their preferences. Whether you’re a sneaker lover or someone looking for a reliable and fashionable shoe, the Nike Dunk Low is a go-to choice. It has stood the test of time and continues to be a loved classic that effortlessly combines style, comfort, and versatility for sneaker lovers worldwide.

“Midas Gold” Nike Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a dark red rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers feature a Midas Gold leather base with dark red leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh is also dark red, as well as the laces. Nike branding can be found on the tongue and on the heel, in the same color scheme as the rest of the sneakers. Overall, this pair features a cohesive color scheme that really only features two main colors. Sneakerheads will be happy that they will have a second chance at copping this pair when they restock.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Midas Gold” will restock on July 27th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $100 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

