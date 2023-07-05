If you are a sneakerhead, then you have probably owned a Nike Dunk Low at some point. Overall, this shoe is kind of like the Air Jordan 1 or the Nike Air Force 1 Low. It is a staple of the sneaker world that will never get old. Although some may feel like Nike is releasing too many colorways, there are others who feel the opposite. You can never have too much of a good thing, and that is certainly evident with this silhouette. Practically every single week, new offerings are being shown off.

Subsequently, Nike is trying to do some cool things with the Nike Dunk Low. They have tried to create shoes that are a bit flashier and more colorful than that. This is especially true when it comes to the various women’s exclusives that have been released. In some cases, the women out there have been blessed with better shoes than men, and this “All Petals United” color scheme is an example.

The sneakers feature a great blend of red, green, and tan. The rubber sole is a vibrant red color, which is also found on the laces. The midsole is a light tan color and a darker tan can be found all around the upper and toebox. There are dark green suede overlays that add some texture to the sneaker, and the Nike Swoosh is a very bleached pink color. To top it all off, the sneaker features a red rose logo on the tongue as well as the Nike logo. The sneakers are a women’s exclusive release, meaning only women’s sizing will be available.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Dunk Low “All Petals United” will release at some point during the Fall of 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is currently unknown, but likely $110 since it’s a women’s sneaker. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

