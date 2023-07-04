Overall, the Nike Dunk Low is one of those shoes that can never truly get old. Although it doesn’t always alight with current trends, it is at least timeless. If you are a fan of sneakers, you have probably owned a pair at one point in your life. New colorways are always being created, for better or for worse. At this point, it feels like the Dunk Low library is actually just endless. There are so many new models being brought out, and sometimes, it can be hard to keep track of it all.

That said, there have been plenty of great colorways for people of all genders. Nike understands that the women’s market is growing as far as sneakers are concerned. Moreover, the Nike Dunk Low is one of those shoes that can open itself up nicely to more feminine color schemes. Below, you can find the latest of these colorways. This new model is simply called “Light Smoke Grey,” which is a motif we have certainly seen before.

“Light Smoke Grey” Nike Dunk Low

Firstly, this shoe starts off with a light grey base. We get this shade of grey on the toe box and the side panels. Secondly, a dark shade of grey greets us on the overlays as well as the outsole. Lastly, there is a white Nike swoosh on the side for some contrast. When you put all of these elements together, you get a shoe that has everything you really need.

No release date for this Nike Dunk Low is known at this point. Although, we do know that it will be selling for a retail price of around $120 USD. In the future, we will certainly be seeing more great Nike Dunk color schemes for all genders. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

