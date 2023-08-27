Nike Dunk Low “Leaf Veins” Official Photos

Overall, the Nike Dunk Low is one of those shoes that can never truly get old. Although it doesn’t always align with current trends, it is at least timeless. If you are a fan of sneakers, you have probably owned a pair at one point in your life. New colorways are always being created, for better or for worse. At this point, it feels like the Dunk Low library is actually just endless. There are so many new models being brought out, and sometimes, it can be hard to keep track of it all.

As Nike continues to innovate and collaborate, the Dunk Low remains a coveted sneaker among collectors and enthusiasts alike. Its rich history and ability to seamlessly blend sports, skateboarding, and fashion have solidified its place in sneaker culture, ensuring its enduring popularity for the future. The Nike Dunk Low “Leaf Veins” is yet another example of Nike’s creativity in materials and color. It’s combination of light grey tones and olive green create a fall-like aesthetic.

“Leaf Veins” Nike Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a light grey rubber sole with a clean white midsole. White leather constructs the uppers with light grey suede overlays. Grey laces and a light grey sock liner complete the design. An olive green Nike Swoosh and olive green Nike branding can be found – adding some color to the sneakers. The green Swoosh nods to the colorway name – adding a “vein” to the sneakers. Gray Nike branding is stitched into the heel. Overall, these sneakers are simple and clean, with a pop of color.

More Photos

