Chris Paul Reveals Michael Jordan Gifted Him Custom Emerald Air Jordan 11s

BY Ben Atkinson
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 19: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) NBA players Carmelo Anthony (L) and Chris Paul attends the B/Real Premiere Event at Kimpton La Peer Hotel on October 19, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Bleacher Report)
Chris Paul revealed Michael Jordan gifted him custom emerald Air Jordan 11s for his 30th birthday on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast.

Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony discussed exclusive Air Jordan perks on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast. The NBA stars casually revealed how they obtain rare Jordan sneakers directly from Michael Jordan. Carmelo jokingly stated the hardest part is simply "calling MJ" for exclusive pairs.

Chris Paul shared a personal story about receiving an incredible custom gift from Jordan himself. Paul once rolled his ankle wearing Jordan 5s, which sidelined him for 18 games unfortunately. Despite the injury, Michael Jordan still came through big for Paul's 30th birthday celebration.

As a Taurus with an emerald May birthstone, Paul received custom emerald green Air Jordan 11s. The one-of-one sneakers were made exclusively for him by Jordan Brand's special teams. Paul called MJ "a real one" who always remembers special occasions for his signature athletes.

The emerald Jordan 11s feature a vibrant green patent leather upper throughout the construction. A white midsole provides classic contrast against the bold green materials beautifully and cleanly. An icy blue translucent outsole completes the custom colorway with functional court traction patterns.

These represent a true grail in sneaker culture that will never release to the public. Even top NBA players have to contact Michael Jordan directly for the rarest exclusive pairs. This highlights the special relationship MJ maintains with his signature athletes across generations.

Chris Paul 7PM in Brooklyn

That emerald green patent leather is absolutely stunning and unlike anything ever released publicly. The vibrant color perfectly represents Chris Paul's May birthstone in luxurious fashion.

Custom one-of-one Jordans from MJ himself are the ultimate grail for any sneakerhead. The white midsole keeps things clean while letting that gorgeous green take center stage. Icy blue translucent outsoles add another layer of visual interest to the design.

Patent leather gives these that signature Jordan 11 shine that made the model iconic. These will never hit retail, making them infinitely more special than limited releases.

The personal connection to CP3's birthday and injury recovery adds emotional significance beyond aesthetics. Michael Jordan hooking up his athletes like this shows he genuinely cares personally.

Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
