Chris Paul Reveals Michael Jordan Gifted Him Custom Emerald Air Jordan 11s

Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony discussed exclusive Air Jordan perks on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast. The NBA stars casually revealed how they obtain rare Jordan sneakers directly from Michael Jordan. Carmelo jokingly stated the hardest part is simply "calling MJ" for exclusive pairs.

Chris Paul shared a personal story about receiving an incredible custom gift from Jordan himself. Paul once rolled his ankle wearing Jordan 5s, which sidelined him for 18 games unfortunately. Despite the injury, Michael Jordan still came through big for Paul's 30th birthday celebration.

As a Taurus with an emerald May birthstone, Paul received custom emerald green Air Jordan 11s. The one-of-one sneakers were made exclusively for him by Jordan Brand's special teams. Paul called MJ "a real one" who always remembers special occasions for his signature athletes.

The emerald Jordan 11s feature a vibrant green patent leather upper throughout the construction. A white midsole provides classic contrast against the bold green materials beautifully and cleanly. An icy blue translucent outsole completes the custom colorway with functional court traction patterns.

These represent a true grail in sneaker culture that will never release to the public. Even top NBA players have to contact Michael Jordan directly for the rarest exclusive pairs. This highlights the special relationship MJ maintains with his signature athletes across generations.

