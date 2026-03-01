Social Status Is Teaming Up With The Air Jordan 1 Low This Year

The Social Status x Air Jordan 1 Low collaboration is set to release at the end of this year. These mock-up images preview the expected color blocking for this highly anticipated boutique partnership. Social Status has built a strong reputation for creative Jordan collaborations in recent years.

zSneakerHeadz reports that the Social Status x Air Jordan 1 Low is going to be released in the holiday season of 2026.

The sneaker features red leather overlays on the toe box, eyestay, and heel areas. A vibrant blue woven textile material covers the midfoot panels and collar for unique texture. White leather hits the toe and quarter panels providing clean contrast against the bold colors.

Black Swooshes and black inner lining keep the design grounded with classic Nike styling. Cream-colored midsoles deliver vintage aesthetic appeal throughout the lower portion of the shoe. Red rubber outsoles match the upper overlays for cohesive color coordination from top to bottom.

Brown suede accents appear on the heel tab adding premium material variety to the construction. Social Status collaborations typically feature thoughtful storytelling and cultural references within their designs.

The boutique has previously partnered with Jordan Brand on successful Jordan 6 and Dunk releases. This marks their first official Air Jordan 1 Low collaboration joining their growing Jordan shoes.

Social Status x Air Jordan 1 Low

Social Status consistently delivers thoughtful, well-executed sneaker collaborations that tell compelling stories visually. That red and blue color combination feels bold yet surprisingly wearable for everyday fits.

The woven textile material on the midfoot adds serious texture and visual interest throughout. Cream vintage midsoles give these instant retro appeal that elevated collectors will definitely appreciate. Black Swooshes provide necessary contrast without overwhelming the unique color palette chosen here.

Social Status has earned their spot among the best boutique collaborators in sneaker culture. Their attention to detail and storytelling always shows through in the final products. These mock-ups suggest another winner that will likely sell out extremely fast.