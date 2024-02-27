Nike Mac Attack x Social Status "Status Symbol" Detailed Photos

The Nike Mac Attack and Social Status collaboration is stirring excitement in the sneaker community with its upcoming "Status Symbol" colorway. This eagerly awaited release will blend the Mac Attack's iconic design with Social Status's unique style. Featuring a pristine white color scheme, these sneakers radiate sophistication and adaptability, perfect for any setting. With its refined silhouette and premium materials, the Nike Mac Attack has garnered a devoted following among sneaker aficionados globally.

Teaming up with Social Status, this collaboration promises to offer a fresh interpretation of a classic silhouette. From the clean white uppers to the intricate detailing, every aspect of the "Status Symbol" colorway reflects the meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail synonymous with both Nike and Social Status. As anticipation mounts for the launch of this exclusive collaboration, sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to add these sought-after kicks to their collections.

Read More: Nike Air Terra Humara x Undefeated “Light Menta” Drops Tomorrow

"Status Symbol" Social Status x Nike Mac Attack

Image via Social Status

With a black rubber sole and sail midsole, these sneakers offer a striking contrast. The uppers are fashioned from white material, complemented by sail suede overlays for texture. White Nike Swooshes grace the sides, while off-white laces complete the sleek aesthetic. The collaboration's charm is further enhanced by the left shoe's vibrant orange Social Status logo and the right shoe's crisp white and green Nike branding. Both heels feature Nike logos in a bold green font, providing a subtle yet eye-catching accent.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Mac Attack x Social Status "Status Symbol" will be released on March 8th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Social Status

Image via Social Status

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 ’86 OG “Museum Masterpiece” Coming Soon

[Via]