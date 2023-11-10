Nike Mac Attack x Social Status “Summit White” Photos Revealed

Nike's Mac Attack, a groundbreaking sneaker, is set to dominate the scene with its bold design and cutting-edge technology. The shoe boasts a sleek silhouette and unparalleled comfort, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. In an exciting development, Nike has announced a collaboration with Social Status for a special edition "Summit White" colorway. This partnership promises to elevate the Mac Attack to new heights of style and exclusivity. Sneakerheads and fashion aficionados alike are eagerly anticipating the release of this limited-edition collaboration.

The Mac Attack's upcoming "Summit White" colorway, curated in collaboration with Social Status, is expected to showcase a pristine aesthetic that perfectly blends sporty elegance with streetwear. Nike's innovation and Social Status's unique design sensibilities are sure to create a sneaker that stands out in any collection. Finally, stay tuned for the launch of the Nike Mac Attack in collaboration with Social Status, as it promises to redefine sneaker culture with its distinctive design and the allure of the "Summit White" colorway. Overall, get ready to step into the future of style and performance with this dynamic collaboration.

“Summit White” Social Status x Nike Mac Attack

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a sail midsole. A white material makes the base of the uppers, with more sail suede overlays. The white Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, and off-white laces complete the design. Also, the left shoe displays the Social Status logo in orange, while the right shoe features Nike branding in white and green. The heels both feature Nike logos in a green font. Overall, this pair features a clean colorway and is a great collaboration between two powerhouses.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Mac Attack x Social Status "Summit White" will be released on November 17th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

