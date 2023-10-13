Nike Mac Attack x Social Status “Cobblestone/Off Noir” Details

The Nike Mac Attack, a popular silhouette in the sneaker realm, is gearing up for an exciting collaboration with Social Status. Social Status, for those unfamiliar, is a prominent sneaker boutique known for its unique and innovative designs. The upcoming collaboration unveils a captivating "Cobblestone/Off Noir" colorway that's sure to captivate sneaker enthusiasts. This color scheme combines earthy, subtle tones for a sophisticated yet striking look. The Mac Attack's distinct design, with its chunky sole and bold lines, meets Social Status's artistic touch in this exciting partnership.

The "Cobblestone/Off Noir" Mac Attack breathes fresh life into the chunky sneaker trend, offering both style and comfort. It's an excellent choice for those who value fashion and functionality in their footwear. This collaboration showcases how Nike continually pushes the envelope, joining forces with visionaries like Social Status to keep sneaker culture vibrant and ever-evolving. With its unique and refined approach to streetwear, Social Status adds a distinctive flavor to the Nike Mac Attack, making this release a highly anticipated one. Stay on the lookout for this dynamic collaboration as it promises to redefine the boundaries of sneaker fashion.

"Cobblestone/Off Noir" Social Status x Nike Mac Attack

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole with a sail midsole. A grey material constructs the base of the uppers, with darker grey leather overlays. Also, the sides feature a grey Nike Swoosh, and the design is finished with black laces. The left shoe displays the Social Status logo in purple, while the right shoe features Nike branding in black. The heels both feature Nike branding in the cream font.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Mac Attack x Social Status “Cobblestone/Off Noir” will be released sometime in 2023. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

