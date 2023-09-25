Nike Mac Attack x Travis Scott New Detailed Photos

The Nike Mac Attack has joined forces with Travis Scott, who just released Utopia. This partnership has resulted in a new look for the sneaker, channeling Travis Scott's specific aesthetic. In collaboration with Travis Scott, the Nike Mac Attack preserves the sneakers' silhouette, with a focus on practicality and comfort, ideal for everyday use. The fusion of Travis Scott's creative ingenuity with the Nike Mac Attack injects freshness into the sneaker's identity. Infused with his signature branding and individual aesthetic, the sneaker has a unique charm.

With fans already well-acquainted with Travis Scott's influence, this collaboration has triggered fervent anticipation. The updated Nike Mac Attack edition brings an aura of exclusivity and a fashion-forward edge to the sneaker's timeless essence. In essence, the partnership between the Nike Mac Attack and Travis Scott reimagines a classic, infusing it with modern appeal. Merging both style and comfort, the collaboration caters to Travis Scott's dedicated following, offering a dynamic fusion of his musical and fashion influence.

Read More: Jordan Spizike Low “Obsidian” Releasing Next Year

Travis Scott x Nike Mac Attack

The sneakers feature a light grey rubber sole with a white midsole. Black and grey mesh construct the upper with prominent grey leather overlays. A backward black Nike Swoosh pays homage to Travis Scott and his other Nike collaborations. The heels feature white Nike branding and the Cactus Jack branding stitched in. Finally, the tongue features black and blue checking with a red Nike Swoosh. Overall, this is a big collaboration between a popular model and a global superstar.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Mac Attack x Travis Scott will be released on December 2nd. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $120 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike SB Dunk Low x April Skateboards On-Foot Photos

[Via]