Nike Mac Attack x Travis Scott Releasing December 19th

Over the past few weeks, you have probably heard a whole lot about the Nike Mac Attack. Overall, this is for good reason. The 1984 tennis shoe was created back in the day for the legendary John McEnroe. It immediately made an impression, however, it has largely been vaulted. Fans have been waiting for it to make a comeback, and now, almost 40 years later, that is exactly what is about to happen. Moreover, Nike is even getting Travis Scott involved, which is a very good idea.

In fact, Travis Scott and John McEnroe recently did a commercial together to promote the return of the Nike Mac Attack. New colorways of the shoe are expected, as is a La Flame collaboration. For now, however, Nike is simply focused on providing fans with the OG version of the shoe. The official images of the OG Nike Mac Attack can be found below. As you will see, this is a nice neutral scheme that anyone can enjoy.

Read More: Travis Scott & John McEnroe Beef Appears To Have Been One Huge Marketing Scheme

Mac Attack x Travis Scott

Image via Nike

Firstly, the sneaker begins with some grey leather and mesh all throughout the supper. Secondly, we are met with black materials thanks to the leather Nike swoosh, back heel, and then mesh on the toe box. Lastly, we get a checkerboard on the tongue, which is black and blue. It's a nice look that is backed up with a red Nike logo.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low x Sky High Farm Workwear x KAWS will be released on December 16th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers isn't currently known, as they are being raffled. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low x Sky High Farm Workwear x KAWS Details

[Via]