Travis Scott & John McEnroe Beef Appears To Have Been One Huge Marketing Scheme

Travis Scott has been doing a lot of work with Nike and Jordan Brand over the last six years. Overall, he has released a ton of shoes, and that is not going to change, anytime soon. In fact, the brand is bringing back the Nike Mac Attack, which is John McEnroe's signature shoe. McEnroe was known for his temper out on the tennis court, and Nike has been looking to market that. Scott has also been known for having a temper, and a pairing with McEnroe was ripe for exploitation.

Well, said exploitation began last weekend when a Zoom call supposedly leaked online. In this call, McEnroe was begging and pleading with Travis Scott to call the shoe Cactus Mac. Travis was against this as he felt like it sounded like the name of a burger. McEnroe was subsequently very upset about this and was close to yelling. From there, we saw videos of McEnroe dissing Travis, while Scott was defacing McEnroe murals. It all felt like a marketing ploy, and Scott's latest Instagram post pretty much confirmed this.

Travis Scott & John McEnroe Are Back On Good Terms

"U know how we rocking !! What u thought was gon happen? PS…..," Scott wrote on his IG. In the photo, the two can be seen next to each other, making forced angry faces. It is all just one huge attempt at selling the shoe, which is set to drop next week. Whether or not this tactic works, still remains to be seen. Usually, Travis shoes sell out instantly, regardless of the marketing. That said, Nike saw some sort of opportunity, and they took it. Whether fans resonate with that, is another story entirely.

Let us know what you think of the new Nike Mac Attack collaboration, in the comments section below. Will you be copping this model? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sneaker world. We will continue to bring you the biggest releases from all of the biggest brands.

