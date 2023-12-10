John McEnroe Explains Travis Scott Argument, Rapper Destroys Stage Prop During "FEIN"

Earlier this week, a leaked clip of an argument between Travis Scott and tennis legend John McEnroe began making its rounds online. In the clip, McEnroe gets heated, arguing that they should change Cactus Jack to "Cactus Mac" for their Nike collab campaign. Travis didn't agree with him, claiming that "Cactus Mac was never a thing."

Eventually, McEnroe got frustrated and left the Zoom call, but not before letting the artist know how disrespected he felt. "C'mon man, show a little respect, this is my shoe!" he said. Now, Maurice Kamara of @thepeoplegallery_ has caught up with McEnroe for a fit check, and to glean some insight to the argument. He maintained a similar sentiment as before, insisting that he get some respect for popularizing the shoe. As for his fit, he kept things simple with a trench coat, some jeans, and a pair of Attacks.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Samples Travis Scott Track On "Pink Birthday"

John McEnroe On Zoom Fight With Travis Scott

Towards the end of the interview, however, he opened up his trench coat to reveal a Cactus Mac t-shirt. "I was wearing these things in the 80s," he said of the shoes. While his endeavors in fashion have certainly paid off, Travis Scott also continues to do what he's best known for. He's currently making his way around the U.S. and Canada on his Circus Maximus tour in support of his album UTOPIA.

During a recent performance, he was gearing up to perform "FEIN" when he decided to unleash on a nearby stage prop. He destroyed the prop with his foot while security looked on, appearing concerned. It's unclear why he decided to break the prop, but regardless, his crowd cheered him on.

Travis Scott Unleashes On Prop During "FEIN"

What do you think of John McEnroe's explanation for his viral argument with Travis Scott? What about Travis Scott kicking in a stage prop during a recent performance? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Travis Scott Drops Audemars Piguet Merch For Those Who Can't Afford His $200K Collab

[Via][Via]