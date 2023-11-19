Travis Scott Interviews Himself At GQ Men Of The Year Awards

Travis Scott asked himself his own questions while walking the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, last week. When one reporter approached him carrying flashcards, Scott took the cards and began asking himself the questions.

“‘You wanted to turn UTOPIA into a musical — is there a plan for a Broadway show yet?’ Fuck yeah, it is," he said. "‘You said you wanted to study architecture at Harvard — which city’s architecture inspires you the most?’ Not gonna lie, Tokyo is kind of fire … Rome is fire …Pompeii is actually amazing … Chile is actually cr*zy […] Brazil is actually fucking beautiful.”

Travis Scott Attends GQ Men Of The Year Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 16: Travis Scott attends the 2023 GQ Men of the Year at Bar Marmont on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Scott previously revealed that he wanted to take Utopia to Broadway during a recent interview with GQ. He explained: “I wanted the album to be a play. I was trying to take Broadway — because the thing about Broadway theaters, they’re kind of small — I was trying to bring the idea of Broadway to bigger venues. Either plays in stadiums or plays in arenas, but still make it feel like a Broadway bill.” He added: “I love Jeremy O. Harris. He’s amazing. We were exploring all these different ideas. I met with him. I met with a couple of different people. We just talked about the idea of it happening. I was still trying to figure it out,” he said. Check out his Men of the Year red-carpet interview below.

Travis Scott Interviews Himself At Men Of The Year Awards

Scott released Utopia back in July after years of delays. He's been promoting the project on the Circus Maximus Tour since October and will continue doing so through January. Be on the lookout for further updates on Travis Scott on HotNewHipHop.

