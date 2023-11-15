Travis Scott Claims He Wanted “Utopia” To Be A Musical

Travis Scott has always been an ambitious artist. Overall, that was certainly true of his album Astroworld. You could also say the same about his project Utopia which came out a few months ago. Although the album got mixed reviews, a lot of people still love the project. In fact, Scott is currently on tour right now and he is selling out crowds. The fans love the new project, and when he's out here bringing out people like Playboi Carti, the energy always gets elevated.

Recently, Scott got to sit down with GQ where he spoke at length about the new album and some of his goals with it. Overall, he wanted to do something that was going to shock people. For instance, his initial plan for the album was to create some sort of musical. He was even studying Broadway at the time and trying to figure out how he could turn an album into a traveling play. In the end, however, he went in a different direction.

Travis Scott Explains His Vision

"I wanted the album to be a play,” Scott said. “I was trying to take Broadway—because the thing about Broadway theaters, they’re kind of small—I was trying to bring the idea of Broadway to bigger venues. Like, either, like, plays in stadiums or plays in arenas, but still make it feel like a Broadway bill.” ...He met with the playwright Jeremy O. Harris. “I love Jeremy O. Harris. He’s amazing. We were exploring all these different ideas... I was still trying to figure it out."

In the end, the album he dropped was probably a safer option. Perhaps next time he can go to the Broadway route. What do you think? Should he have created a musical or would that have been too out there? Let us know, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

