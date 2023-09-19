Travis Scott Hit With Hours Of Questioning During First Astroworld Lawsuit Deposition

Travis Scott may be on a high from his new album Utopia, but he has a lot to think about outside of music. He is currently facing upwards of 1,500 lawsuits stemming from the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Overall, 10 people died in the crowd at his 2021 hometown festival show. It was a truly tragic event that is still talked about to this day. Although he has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing, many are still seeking justice for what took place.

On Monday, according to Billboard, Travis Scott took part in an eight-hour deposition in regard to the lawsuits against him. While we don't know the specifics of what was asked, it is clear that Scott is cooperating with authorities. There is a lot of money at stake here, and both sides have to do their due diligence in order for the proper outcome to take place. However, there is a gag order in place, so do not expect any specific details from the deposition to be released.

Travis Scott Answers Questions

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

“Travis Scott’s deposition is typical legal procedure. What is not typical is how the media continues to focus on him despite being cleared of any wrongdoing by extensive government investigations, including by the Houston Police Department,” Scott spokesperson Ted Anastasiou said, per Billboard. “Travis is fully cooperating with the legal process while still remaining committed to his tour in support of his record-breaking album, Utopia, and his charitable efforts to support at-risk communities.”

The families of the victims of this tragedy have been through a lot of pain. Our hearts continue to go out to them during this difficult time. Over the coming months, more details from these cases will be brought to light. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates regarding this developing story. Also, give us your thoughts on the case, in the comments section below.

