Who Is Tianna Lynnm? Travis Scott’s Rumored New Lady

Tianna Lynnm has enjoyed a huge profile boost thanks to her reported relationship with Travis Scott. Scott has been with a number of stars since he burst onto the scene many years ago. He was once involved romantically with Rubi Rose, but his most high-profile relationship, however, is with none other than Kylie Jenner. The A-list couple may no longer be together, but continue to co-parent their two children. The pair met in 2017, and were involved in an on-and-off relationship until 2023.

Now, they each seem to have both moved on to other things, as well as other people. Jenner and actor Timotheé Chalamet were recently sighted at Beyoncé’s LA show. After longtime rumors about the two being involved, they confirmed the speculation with a series of public kisses. Scott, on the other hand, is rumored to be with Fashion Nova ambassador, Tianna Lynnm. This rumor was fueled after the model was seen vacationing with Scott in Ibiza. While neither has confirmed nor denied the relationship, a source close to Travis Scott told TMZ that Lynnm is dating one of the rapper's associates. Still, Travis and Lynnm have both remained mum in the face of the rumors.

Read More: Every Travis Scott Feature So Far

Who Is Tianna Lynnm?

Tianna Lynnm is a Cambodian model, and social media personality. Lynnm has garnered significant popularity on social media, particularly on: Instagram, TikTok, and OnlyFans. She also refers to herself as “The Cambodian Princess,” a tag proudly written on her Instagram bio.

The model, who is reportedly in her mid-20s, currently boasts 386k followers on Instagram. Furthermore, Lynnm’s role as a Fashion Nova ambassador is also proudly displayed on her bio. It is a job she takes very seriously, evident in how often she shares posts wearing and promoting the brand. Her online presence and striking looks have attracted attention, as well as amassing a dedicated legion of followers.

A significant part of the model’s personal life has been kept private so far. The bulk of her Instagram posts are pictures of just herself, without room for speculation about who her friends, family, or partner are. In addition to this, Lynnm has only revealed a limited amount of personal information online. Fans and onlookers are privy to basic information like her birthday, fashion choices, and brand deals.

Tianna Lynnm has curated her social media accounts in a rather professional light. Although rare, there are minor glimpses of her personal life through her Instagram stories. Her style on display consists of swimwear, lingerie, and other sexy outfits, with FashionNova tags in the majority of her posts. According to her geotags, she spends most of her time in California, suggesting tha's where she resides.

Read More: Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Relationship Timeline

Rumored Relationship With Travis Scott

Tianna Lynnm has enjoyed a moderate level of celebrity status for a while now. Consequently, she has become quite renowned in certain circles, especially regarding her modeling career. However, being linked to Travis Scott has drawn more attention towards her. Daily Mail’s recent sighting of Lynnm with Scott has significantly contributed to the newfound media buzz surrounding her. The gossip mill is excited and watchful. But while Scott is a household name, Lynnm isn’t nearly as well-known. The internet personality has been making a name for herself for quite some time though, and is still largely on the rise.

Read More: Fans Speculate SZA And Travis Scott Could Be Dating

[via]