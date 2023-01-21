Kylie Jenner just shared a pic of her son with Travis Scott and revealed his name to her Instagram followers. Moreover, the baby’s reveal comes just weeks after the star couple reportedly broke up. Still, they’re one of the most beloved and discussed celebrity couples, and Kylie shared their son in a cute post.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 02: Kylie Jenner attends as Travis Scott (L) and 50 Cent perform at Wayne & Cynthia Boich’s Art Basel Party on December 02, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

Moreover, the makeup mogul shared a mirror selfie holding her son in her right arm. She captioned the post with the baby’s supposed name: “AIRE.”

As such, many in the comments reacted excitedly with well-wishes and admirations. For example, Jenner’s stepsister Khloé commented “The king!!! Young king!!!!!” Other celebrities chimed in with their own exclamations. Olivia Pierson wrote “There he is!!!!! Those eyes I can’t deal,” while Johnny Cyrus commented “HE IS SO CUTE… AIRE AND STORMI!!! icons.”

However, Aire’s reveal to the world involves some conflicting reports. Initially, Kylie and Travis named their second child “Wolf,” though they later said they changed their minds. Since then, fans have been increasingly curious about what they would name their kid.

Kylie Jenner shares first photo of her son named Aire. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/cDi6Gub9oq — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 21, 2023

Unfortunately, the name reveal coincided with the couple’s public breakup. Us Weekly reported on the story with some unnamed sources, and many in the media world followed suit.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” a source stated. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents.”

Meanwhile, the “SICKO MODE” rapper recently went out on the town for the first time since his split from the reality TV star. Moreover, the Houston artist landed down in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 8th. What’s more is that much of the reported reasoning around the split could be related to them not spending Christmas together.

Still, what do you think of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s son’s new name, Aire? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, come back to HNHH for the latest celebrity news and snaps.