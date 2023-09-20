kylie jenner
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner's Face Looks Different, Critics Blame "Long Term Filler Usage" For Adverse Aging EffectsAfter years of enhancing her lips and other features, some of the youngest Kar-Jenner's facial filler looks to be migrating from its original injection site.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsTimothee Chalamet Shuts Down Selena Gomez Kylie Jenner Golden Globe Beef RumorsThe alleged beef spawned from a video of Selena with Taylor Swift.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsTyga & Kylie Jenner Relationship TimelineRevisiting the highs and lows of the Hollywood power couple. By TeeJay Small
- StreetwearKendall Jenner Poses With Kylie & Travis Scott's Son Aire In New Christmas PhotosKendall and her nephew are in the holiday spirit.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner Shares Sweet New Photo With Her Kids: "My Everything"The 26-year-old has a lot to be thankful for this year.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsTristan Thompson Apologizes To Kylie Jenner For Jordyn Woods IncidentThompson is continuing his redemption arc on the show.By Ben Mock
- MusicKodak Black Vows To Be "Better" After Surprise Album, Name Drops Ariana Grande And Kylie Jenner In New SongBlack's "When I Was Dead" released without much fanfare earlier this week.By Ben Mock
- StreetwearKylie Jenner Copied Kanye West's Designs For New Clothing Line, Fans BelieveThere are a lot of Yeezy copycats out there, but hardcore Ye fans now think that his former half-sister-in-law joined that club.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner Trolls Kendall Jenner With Birthday TributeKylie Jenner poked fun at her sister, Kendall, on her birthday.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearKylie Jenner Earns $1M Within One Hour Of Khy Clothing Line Launch: ReportIf you didn't snag the pieces you wanted during the initial drop, Jenner is planning for a second collection to hit her online store later this month.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipKourtney Kardashian Birth Rumors: Kylie Jenner & Travis Barker Reportedly Go To HospitalThese sightings are all purely speculative and unconfirmed, but they do line up with Kourt and Travis' timeline for their child.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsKylie Jenner & Tyga Cheating Scandal Happened When Socialite Was Only 16, Blac Chyna SaysChyna – who shares children with both Tyga and Rob Kardashian – had plenty of tea to spill on "The Viall Files" podcast.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearKylie Jenner "Stealing" Designs For Khy Clothing Brand, Creative ClaimsPETA is on board with Jenner's faux leather designs, but that doesn't mean everyone else is.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKylie Jenner & Travis Scott Doing Their "Best" To Co-ParentAccording to Jenner, they're still working on nailing a healthy dynamic.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsKylie Jenner's Dating History: A Look Back At Her RomancesThe reality TV star’s relationships have been highly publicized since she was a teenager.By Demi Phillips
- MusicChrisean Rock Says She'll Stop Responding Once She Reaches Kim Kardashian Status"Soon as I make my Kim K, Kylie Jenner status, I'm not responding to none of you b**ches on God!"By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner Deletes Post Supporting Israel, Mia Khalifa Calls On Journalists To Hold Her AccountableJenner's actions stirred controversy.By Ben Mock
- StreetwearTimothee Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Spotted At Paris Fashion Week, Both Rock Black OutfitsBoth were rocking a black aesthetic. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsKylie Jenner's Adorable Timothee Chalamet Phone Background RevealedIt seems like things only continue to heat up between Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsTimothee Chalamet Smiles When Asked About Kylie JennerTimothee couldn't hide his good feelings while thinking about Kylie. By Lavender Alexandria