Kylie Jenner's Face Looks Different, Critics Blame "Long Term Filler Usage" For Adverse Aging Effects

As the youngest sibling in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, makeup mogul Kylie Jenner had little say in being thrust into the spotlight from a young age. She was just a child on the first season of KUWTK, but still, the world loved watching her and Kendall grow up together. Now that they're adults, the sisters continue to face scrutiny in the public eye but have become pros at letting it roll off their backs with ease. For her part, the mother of two's been raising eyebrows at Paris Fashion Week this month, where her face looks noticeably different in several paparazzi photos and videos.

As The Tab notes, while overseas, Jenner's look has been noticeably more natural. Her family's proximity to Blackness and Black culture has substantially shifted across the past decade, as Kim and Khloe Kardashian have joined the skincare brand owner in walking away from relationships with their baby daddies – none of whom are White. Now, the black-haired beauty is romancing Timothee Chalamet and seems to be going for a less cosmetically enhanced look with smaller lips. Interestingly, new videos seem to show that some of Jenner's facial filler has migrated substantially. This is not uncommon, but can definitely be fixed with money.

Kylie Jenner is Back Outside for Fashion Week

"We're seeing in real time what long-term filler usage does as you age," one Twitter/X user wrote on Wednesday (January 24). "Most dermatologist will quietly tell you that the evil thing with Botox and filler is they damage your skins natural ability to produce collagen on it own," another user responded, offering some important education. "So if you stop using this stuff, your face is going to look worse than it did before, forcing your ass to get back on it," they further shared.

So far, the first Fashion Week of 2024 has been more star-studded than ever, with several of our favourites wearing their best looks to sit in the front row. At Chanel, it was Kendrick Lamar's style that caught our eye as he paired Adidas Crazy 8's and jeans with some of the historic brand's most well-known staples. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

