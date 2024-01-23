Kendrick Lamar's Fashion Week Fit For Chanel's Runway Includes Adidas Crazy 8's & Denim

From the early days of his career, Kendrick Lamar has always been in a league of his own. The Compton native remains the only rapper to hold the honour of a Pulitzer Prize for his work on DAMN. Though he's kept relatively quiet on the music front lately, he's certainly keeping his presence felt overseas for Paris Fashion Week. Earlier this week, Lamar shared a new song in tandem with Chanel. The brand is using it to soundtrack a short film teasing today's (January 23) runway presentation.

As Elle reports, the Spring/Summer 2024 collection was "an ode to the Chanel jacket," which the father of two wore while sitting front row. On his Finstagram account this morning, Lamar showed off his posh black and white button-up. He wore it with light-wash jeans and a white tee. The brand is known for popularizing timeless accessories like pearls, some of which Kung-Fu Keny wore on his hat for the special occasion. "no bunk skunk. dave ghetto scorsese. hand shakes n hugs to pg lang. on kenzel washington," he wrote in the caption of his photo dump.

Read More: Adidas Crazy 8 "Cream Grey" Officially Unveiled

Paris Fashion Week is in Full Swing

On his feet, Lamar notably wore a fresh pair of Adidas sneakers, earning him love from followers. "Ni**a wore Crazy 8’s to Chanel show. Compton ni**as better," a fellow Californian wrote in the rapper's comments. "You and Dave not playing fair!!!" someone else chimed in, referring to Dave Free who also had the privilege of sitting front row.

Read More: Quavo, Key Glock & Jim Jones Came To Impress At Paris Fashion Week

Kendrick Lamar Supports Chanel

Dave Free, Naomi Campbell and Kendrick Lamar attend the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2024. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Who do you think had the best look for the Chanel show – Kendrick Lamar, Naomi Campbell, or Dave Free? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]