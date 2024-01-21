Quavo, Key Glock & Jim Jones Came To Impress At Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week has, as expected, been a pretty eventful opportunity for hip-hop greats to link up and dress to impress. Moreover, we've seen a lot of clips as of late as to how the rap-verse is spending this stylish time, including a video of two incredible artists, Solange and Yasiin Bey (FKA Mos Def), chopping it up. In addition, we also saw a couple of clips over the weekend of Quavo, Jim Jones, and Key Glock having fun during the occasion, and so many more that popped up as cameos. Most importantly, it's always heartening to see these artists show love to each other, be it for their drip or anything else.

For example, Key Glock had himself an amazing time at Paris Fashion Week, turning up the crowd at what seems like an afterparty with his smash hit "Let's Go." Not only that, but plenty of other rappers also popped up around his section to greet him and talk for a bit. These include J Balvin, Gunna, and Yeat, which is just about the wildest combination one could imagine for a collab. Jokes aside, the Memphis MC will hopefully continue his 2023 acclaim into 2024, because his hard work and consistency definitely merits it.

Read More: Tay Keith Hints At Dropping A Full Project With Key Glock: “We Got So Much Unreleased In The Vault”

Key Glock Turns Up At Paris Fashion Week

Elsewhere during Paris Fashion Week, Jim Jones played the double role of famous rapper clubbing it up and model. He walked the runway with a lot of confidence in a big cream jacket and a striking burgundy ensemble underneath. In addition, Capo also hung out with Quavo and listened to a Takeoff track in the club, and we're sure they always appreciate the opportunity to tribute their fallen friend. With all these parties in mind, any Parisian readers should probably keep a list of all the hot clubs, just in case.

Jim Jones Joins Quavo After Runway Walk

Meanwhile, last year, other artists like FKA twigs debuted new material at Paris Fashion Week, which also makes events like these as special as they are. Even if we could never even dream of attending one day, it's always cool to see hip-hop represented. We'll see what else pops up concerning how rappers spent their PFW. For more news and the latest updates on Quavo, Jim Jones, and Key Glock, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: NLE Choppa Gets Quavo & Destroy Lonely In The Studio Together