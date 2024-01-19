Solange And Yasiin Bey Chat During Paris Fashion Week In New Video

The pair caught up shortly after an attention-grabbing performance.

Yasiin Bey, previously known as Mos Def, has been at the center of quite a bit of discussion recently. So much so that a simple conversation with Solange after a fashion show earlier this week turned into news. It all started earlier this month when Bey was asked about Drake's music in an interview. "Drake is pop to me. In the sense, like, if I was in Target in Houston, and I heard a Drake song. It feels like a lot of his music is compatible with... shopping. Or, as you know, shopping with an edge in certain instances," Bey replied.

That statement didn't sit right with many rap fans and fellow rappers. One who notably spoke out against Bey's comments was NLE Choppa. He came to Drake's defense against the allegations that he just makes pop rap. Drake himself also fired back with a post to his Instagram story. He shared an old video clip of Method Man claiming that rap is more about upholding the culture more than any specific sound or style. Drake hit back again in a more direct way earlier this week, calling Bey a "crackhead." Check out that Yasiin Bey has been up to in the mean time below.

Yasiin Bey And Solange In Paris

Earlier this week the story got another twist. Yasiin Bey did a performance during a show at Paris Fashion Week that went viral for all the wrong reasons. He performed alone on a small stage mostly singing while runway models walked up and down either side of him. The performance had Drake fans questioning whether or not Bey was contributing to so called "real" hip-hop himself.

As it turns out Solange was in attendance at that same show. Afterward the pair caught up and cameras were ready to capture their conversation. What do you think of Solange and Yasiin Bey crossing paths at a fashion show where he gave a controversial performance? Let us know in the comment section below.

