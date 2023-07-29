Solange’s Son Talks Texting Beyonce, The Elevator Incident, And More

Solange’s son answered some questions on TikTok recently.

Solange Knowles’ son, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., recently took to TikTok to answer some fans’ questions. The 18-year-old was asked about his aunt Beyonce, of course, along with the infamous elevator incident that took place in 2014. The fight was between his mother and Beyonce’s husband, Jay-Z. It occurred following a Met Gala afterparty, and security footage reveals that Solange physically attacked Jay-Z. According to Solange’s son, however, it’s not his business to discuss.

“If you know me you know I don’t speak on my family,” he claims, “that’s for y’all to find out.” As for whether or not he texts his superstar aunt, Smith says of course he does. “I feel like everybody texts their aunt,” he explained. “That’s just my auntie. Just like how your auntie is just your auntie.”

Solange Knowles’ Son Says He Texts Beyonce

Though Smith’s lips are sealed when it comes to the elevator fight between his mother and uncle, it seems as though Jay-Z could have said something that night that prompted Solange to get heated. “Toward the end of the night, Jay said something inappropriate to Beyoncé and Solange, and she snapped,” a source reportedly told People. “When they got in the elevator, it escalated quickly the way family tensions can. It got exceptionally heated the way family moments can.” Apparently, Solange is also “super protective of Beyonce.”

Earlier this month, Smith hopped on TikTok again, where he was asked about DaBaby’s “Shake Sumn (Remix)” with Sexyy Red. Apparently, his cousin Blue Ivy Carter put him onto the song. It wasn’t the only time the 11-year-old gave her family musical inspiration. Earlier this week, J Balvin revealed in an interview that she was responsible for her mother hopping on the remix of “Mi Gente.” According to him, Blue had been listening to the original track nonstop. “Beyonce wanted to like, give her a present,” he explained.

