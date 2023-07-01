Solange’s Son Says Blue Ivy Put Him Onto Dababy & Sexyy Red Song

Solange’s son, Julez Smith, posted to his TikTok on Tuesday about the song “Shake Sumn (Remix)” by Dababy and Sexyy Red. When he was asked about where he heard the song in the comments, he replied that it was his cousin, Blue Ivy, that put him on the song. Blue Ivy is the 11-year-old daughter of Beyonce Knowles, Solange’s sister, and Jay-Z. The rap royal family shares music back and forth, with Blue knowing Julez’s taste in music.

Julez is sitting in his car on the Tok, listening to the remixed version of “Shake Sumn.” The song is part of a three-track release titled Call Da Fireman that Dababy dropped back in May. The original song peaked at number 69 on the Billboard Hot 100. Then, on July 7th, he released the remix with Sexyy Red. Which led to Blue Ivy giving Solange’s son a new jam to drive to.

Solange & Beyonce’s Kids Have Eclectic Musical Taste

The Knowles family has been uber-successful, with Beyonce being one of the most popular pop singers of all time. As for Solange, she continues to make music with artists in the hip-hop industry. She was featured on the Summer Walker Clear 2: Soft Life EP, along with Childish Gambino and more. Their dad, Mathew Knowles, recently got sentimental and shared a childhood pic of his daughters. Because of his nurture and support of the girls, they became hip-hop legends, and now the talented women have potentially talented children in Blue Ivy and Julez, respectively.

The remix video for “Shake Sumn” has over a million views in a week and a half and is the number 48 top music video on YouTube. And while Dababy and Sexyy Red are experiencing rap success, it seems like Julez is not. In another TikTok he posted, he tried to rap over a song, which had him catching all sorts of ridicule. Despite being Beyonce and Jay-Z’s nephew and Solange’s son, it turns out that the young man might not be able to spit it like Hova.

