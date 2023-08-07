Blue ivy
- MusicBeyonce, Tina Knowles, & Blue Ivy Pose For EssenceBeyonce has a new hair care line coming out next week.By Cole Blake
- MusicBeyonce And Blue Ivy Go Viral For Sharing A Glance After Dua Lipa's DancingThe clip had fans online cracking up at their reaction.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJAY-Z Drinks Out Of His Grammy Award During CeremonyJAY-Z put his Dr. Dre Global Impact Award to use on Sunday night.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBlue Ivy Carter's Christmas Eve Plans Were Partying With The KardashiansIf they take after their parents, Blue and Kim Kardashian's firstborn, North West, may become some of the biggest names in the next generation of entertainment.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBeyonce, Jay-Z, And Blue Ivy Explore NYC In Tour BusThe family reportedly enjoyed tea and other treats while they cruised around the city.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureTokyo Toni Disses Beyonce & Blue Ivy, Karlissa Saffold Comes To Their RescueBlueface and Blac Chyna's moms are finally coming head to head on Instagram, and surprisingly the beef has nothing to do with their children.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBlue Ivy Carter's "RENAISSANCE" Tour Dancing Got Better Due To Criticism, Beyonce SaysThe 11-year-old was only going to appear on stage with Queen B for one show, but wound up returning nearly every night afterward.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBlue Ivy's "Renaissance" Performance Was Originally A "One Time Thing," Tina Knowles Says"To get in front of 70 thousand people at 11 is huge," Knowles says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJay-Z Reveals The Origins Of Blue Ivy's Name And Praises Her "Renaissance Tour" PerformanceThe origins of Blue Ivy's name probably aren't what you expect.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJay-Z's Reveals That His Kids Hold Him Back From Cutting His HairDespite his family's wishes, Jay-Z might be debuting a new look soon.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJay-Z Says Blue Ivy Finally Sees Him As A Cool Dad NowWe can't see Hov as anything less than a polar bear's toenails, although to be fair, he's never told us to eat our veggies.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearTina Knowles States Blue Ivy Handles Her Makeup & Has Been Her Artist For YearsBeyonce's mother shared a video of her gushing over her granddaughter's skills and compared her to her other daughter, Solange.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBlue Ivy Carter's Dance Progress Showcased In New TikTokThe 11-year-old has come a long way since first joining Beyonce's "Renaissance" tour.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKelly Rowland Recognizes The Work Ethic Of Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy CarterRowland knows where Blue Ivy gets it from. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicSolange Becomes The Newest Voice Praising Blue Ivy's "Renaissance Tour" PerformanceEverybody is amazed by Blue Ivy's performances.By Lavender Alexandria