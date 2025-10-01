Nicki Minaj Alleges Saucy Santana Made Nasty Comments About Blue Ivy And North West

Nicki Minaj is now taking aim at Saucy Santana, claiming that he made disgusting comments about Blue Ivy Carter and North West.

Her tweet for the rapper comes with a pretty shocking allegation, too. "Santana go back to your pig pen. You said blue ivy nappy & north look better than her didn’t you? Eat slop pig." Again, this shot is totally out of the blue, and puts into question if they have been feuding behind the scenes.

Nicki Minaj is taking aim at everyone again on X, doing after going quite silent for a few weeks. Her ranting picked back up after announcing her next album's release date, which is for March 27, 2026. She's been targeting JAY-Z again, as well as Cardi B . But now, she's going after Saucy Santana, seemingly out of nowhere.

