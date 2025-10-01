Nicki Minaj Alleges Saucy Santana Made Nasty Comments About Blue Ivy And North West

Nicki Minaj is taking aim at everyone again on X, doing after going quite silent for a few weeks. Her ranting picked back up after announcing her next album's release date, which is for March 27, 2026. She's been targeting JAY-Z again, as well as Cardi B. But now, she's going after Saucy Santana, seemingly out of nowhere.
Her tweet for the rapper comes with a pretty shocking allegation, too. "Santana go back to your pig pen. You said blue ivy nappy & north look better than her didn’t you? Eat slop pig." Again, this shot is totally out of the blue, and puts into question if they have been feuding behind the scenes.
However, Nicki Minaj's behavior has been pretty erratic today, something that Cardi B pointed out in one of her recent tweets. Saucy Santana and the Trinidadian femcee actually had a good relationship prior to this post.
In 2021, The Pink Friday 2 creator praised one of Saucy's singles, and they even chatted on an Instagram Live together.
As for the contents of the tweet, it's unclear as to why Santana allegedly said this about JAY-Z and Beyonce's child, as well as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's.
It seems Nicki is hinting that Saucy doesn't have the best relationship with those couples.
Nicki Minaj Cardi B Beef
Interestingly, it seems the "Bad to the Bone" songwriter has said similarly destructive things about Cardi B's kids. In her case, she supposedly talked down upon newly born Kulture. A fan of Nicki's resurfaced past tweets seemingly from Saucy's now defunct X account. "I would tell Cardi to abort the baby but, sis look too far along."
Another post from Saucy's supposed account says, "I'm sorry! Cardi B baby gon be too funny looking [laughing emoji]."
We will see if Saucy Santana addresses these allegations from Nicki.
Speaking of Cardi B and Kulture, Nicki also had some pretty rude comments about the latter. She labeled the seven-year-old ugly amid her rekindled beef with the Bronx native. "Kulture u a roach & a monkey. Like your sister... Kulture vulture you ugly too."
