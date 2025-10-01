Nicki Minaj Alleges Saucy Santana Made Nasty Comments About Blue Ivy And North West

BY Zachary Horvath 1010 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Nicki Minaj attends "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Nicki Minaj is now taking aim at Saucy Santana, claiming that he made disgusting comments about Blue Ivy Carter and North West.

Nicki Minaj is taking aim at everyone again on X, doing after going quite silent for a few weeks. Her ranting picked back up after announcing her next album's release date, which is for March 27, 2026. She's been targeting JAY-Z again, as well as Cardi B. But now, she's going after Saucy Santana, seemingly out of nowhere.

Her tweet for the rapper comes with a pretty shocking allegation, too. "Santana go back to your pig pen. You said blue ivy nappy & north look better than her didn’t you? Eat slop pig." Again, this shot is totally out of the blue, and puts into question if they have been feuding behind the scenes.

However, Nicki Minaj's behavior has been pretty erratic today, something that Cardi B pointed out in one of her recent tweets. Saucy Santana and the Trinidadian femcee actually had a good relationship prior to this post.

In 2021, The Pink Friday 2 creator praised one of Saucy's singles, and they even chatted on an Instagram Live together.

As for the contents of the tweet, it's unclear as to why Santana allegedly said this about JAY-Z and Beyonce's child, as well as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's.

It seems Nicki is hinting that Saucy doesn't have the best relationship with those couples.

Read More: Why ILoveMakonnen Won’t Glorify Drugs After Losing Lil Peep & Juice WRLD

Nicki Minaj Cardi B Beef

Interestingly, it seems the "Bad to the Bone" songwriter has said similarly destructive things about Cardi B's kids. In her case, she supposedly talked down upon newly born Kulture. A fan of Nicki's resurfaced past tweets seemingly from Saucy's now defunct X account. "I would tell Cardi to abort the baby but, sis look too far along."

Another post from Saucy's supposed account says, "I'm sorry! Cardi B baby gon be too funny looking [laughing emoji]."

We will see if Saucy Santana addresses these allegations from Nicki.

Speaking of Cardi B and Kulture, Nicki also had some pretty rude comments about the latter. She labeled the seven-year-old ugly amid her rekindled beef with the Bronx native. "Kulture u a roach & a monkey. Like your sister... Kulture vulture you ugly too."

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
cardi b Music Cardi B Claims She's Willing To Go To Jail As Nicki Minaj Continues To Mention Her KIds 1.9K
Syndication: Arizona Republic Music Cardi B's "AM I THE DRAMA" Sees Decent Drop In Early Second-Week Sales Update 1111
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals Music Nicki Minaj Calls Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Ugly, Goes After Jay-Z In The Process 5.6K
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show Music Nicki Minaj Declares Charlamagne Tha God & Harvey Levin's Time Up 1.8K
Comments 1