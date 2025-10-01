Cardi B Claims She's Willing To Go To Jail As Nicki Minaj Continues To Mention Her KIds

RIVERDALE, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Cardi B attends Cardi B "Am I The Drama" meet and greet at DBS Sounds on September 22, 2025 in Riverdale, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Nicki Minaj attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been trading some pretty harmful and violent shots at one another, even dragging their kids into it.

Tensions continue to rise between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj today as the mortal enemies are still trading shots on X. Things are getting more and more personal with each tweet, as their feud has devolved into insulting their children. The latter has been egging on her foe to respond with some nasty threats.

"Ima kick your gums back into formation," Minaj wrote. She added separately, "Barney b said she wishes she was dead even after beginning her litter of monkeys. Yikes vulture it’s bad for yall."

Cardi B, who's been active on the social media platform for her other beefs, caught wind of Nicki's violent threats.

"Here you go starting again nice and early you sick pathetic loser a*s demonic insane b*tch.. I said it back in 2018 and nobody believed me that you been talkin about my child since I was pregnant.. You BEEN jealous of my child..," she begins.

"I had never mentioned or talked about your f*ckin kid!!! Its one thing to be jealous of me but to be jealous of my kids is insane.. you’re jealous of my kids because they beautiful and f*ckin smart and that’s why god punished you with having a slow a*s kid.."

Cardi B goes for gut punch: "You hate your child because you wish you could brag on him and his milestones but the only thing you can brag on is hair you f*ckin dummy."

Nicki Minaj Cardi B Beef

The AM I THE DRAMA? femcee then addressed the "kicking gums" post, and it sounds like she's willing to put her legal standing on the line.

"You said you gonna kick my child gums back??? Didn’t you say you was in NY??? This past words now.. WHERE TF YOU AT??? Cuz today gonna be the day I go to jail," she remarked.

While this is certainly not a good look for Cardi, Nicki hasn't been presenting herself to public in a more sophisticated manner either. At one point, Minaj called the Bronx native's child, Kulture, ugly.

"Kulture u a roach & a monkey. Like your sister... Kulture vulture you ugly too."

