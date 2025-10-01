Cardi B Delivers "Meet The Grahams" Inspired Message to Nicki Minaj's Son Papa Bear

BY Caroline Fisher
Cardi B performs at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Friday, May 3, 2019. Zach Boyden-Holmes / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's years-long feud continues to heat up, and now, their kids have been dragged into the drama.

Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj reignited her years-long feud with Cardi B by posting some shady tweets about her foe's relationship, pregnancy, and more. Needless to say, it wasn't long before she got a response. Cardi fired back with some serious allegations against Nicki's family members, demanding that she stop mentioning her album.

Things didn't end there, however. Last night, the two femcees returned to X to trade more fiery insults, even dragging each other's children into the mess. Nicki called Cardi's daughter Kulture "ugly," prompting a series of scathing tweets.

"Girl it’s YOUR SON BIRTHDAY why are you on twitter dedicating essays to me??? For the love of god go to chuckie cheese," she wrote, as captured by DJ Akademiks. Cardi went on to go after Nicki's son, alleging that he's nonverbal. "B*tch you wish you could call my daughter ugly," she began. "Kulture is beautiful and you know that. Your hate is so deep dark and nasty because your son nonverbal cuz you f*cked him up wit them drugs so you jealous of everybody kids and their happiness!!! B*TCH WHERE TF YOU AT STOP TALKING."

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Beef

Cardi then addressed Nicki's son directly, seemingly taking notes from Kendrick Lamar and his hit Drake diss track, "Meet The Grahams."

"Papa Bear I’m sorry you can’t speak and banging spoons because your mom couldn’t put the drugs down… I’m sorry your mom not even paying attention to you on your own birthday cuz she such a obsessed and dark spirted hating ho.. I’m so sorry," she alleged. "You said f*ck Vulture what??? B*tch f*ck that slow a** son that came out your p***y.. you was wishing so much negativity on me while I was pregnant and look at your karma… look what your rotten p***y produced!! Now he a whole 5 year old tippy toeing around the house and can’t spell his name."

Cardi continued, demanding that Nicki "DROP THE ADDY" so they could hash things out in person. Fortunately, it doesn't look like that's happened so far.

