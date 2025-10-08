Nicki Minaj’s Mother Rushes To Papa Bear’s Defense After Cardi B Alleges He’s Disabled

BY Caroline Fisher 561 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nicki Minaj Mother Papa Bear Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 28: Nicki Minaj (R) and mother Carol Maraj attend the 2015 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Nicki Minaj and Cardi B traded some fiery insults on X recently, and their small children even got dragged into the feud.

It's no secret that Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been at odds for years, and recently, their beef was reignited. This was shortly after the release of the "Outside" performer's sophomore album Am I The Drama?, which she unleashed on September 19. Nicki took to X to throw some shade, earning a big response from Cardi. In turn, they insulted each other's relationships, careers, and even kids.

Nicki called her foe's daughter Kulture "ugly," prompting Cardi to fire back with various vicious tweets. "Kulture is beautiful and you know that. Your hate is so deep dark and nasty because your son nonverbal cuz you f*cked him up wit them drugs so you jealous of everybody kids and their happiness!!!," she alleged in one of them. "B*TCH WHERE TF YOU AT STOP TALKING."

In another, she alleges, "B*tch f*ck that slow a** son that came out your p***y.. you was wishing so much negativity on me while I was pregnant and look at your karma… look what your rotten p***y produced!! Now he a whole 5 year old tippy toeing around the house and can’t spell his name."

Read More: Tia Kemp Goes After Nicki Minaj & Her Fans For Blowing Up Her Phone In Scathing Rant

Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef

Now, Nicki's mother Carol Maraj has joined the conversation, taking to twitter to defend both her daughter and her grandson. "Papa is smart," she began, per Live Bitez. "He is a bit shy but is very normal for his age. Lies all lies. Thank you guys for standing with us. God bless."

Nicki has yet to directly address Cardi's allegations, though she did end up apologizing for insulting her seven-year-old.

“Dear Kulture, truth is: I did all of this for a bigger purpose and one day you’ll understand… you’re a cute child & lots of kids have cute little funny looking gums before they grow into all of their features," she wrote. "I apologize. As a child of God & QUEEN of my community who look to me for integrity… you’re an innocent child & don’t deserve any of this.”

Read More: Notorious Beefs Between Women In Rap: Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Remy Ma & More

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Cardi B Nicki Minaj Son Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Delivers "Meet The Grahams" Inspired Message to Nicki Minaj's Son Papa Bear 16.3K
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show Music Tia Kemp Goes After Nicki Minaj & Her Fans For Blowing Up Her Phone In Scathing Rant 716
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York Music Nicki Minaj Issues Rare Apology To Cardi B's Daughter Kulture 19.2K
Cardi B Mocks Nicki Minaj Apology Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Mocks Nicki Minaj’s Message To Kulture With Backhanded Apology To Papa Bear 2.1K
Comments 0