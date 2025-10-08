It's no secret that Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been at odds for years, and recently, their beef was reignited. This was shortly after the release of the "Outside" performer's sophomore album Am I The Drama?, which she unleashed on September 19. Nicki took to X to throw some shade, earning a big response from Cardi. In turn, they insulted each other's relationships, careers, and even kids.

Nicki called her foe's daughter Kulture "ugly," prompting Cardi to fire back with various vicious tweets. "Kulture is beautiful and you know that. Your hate is so deep dark and nasty because your son nonverbal cuz you f*cked him up wit them drugs so you jealous of everybody kids and their happiness!!!," she alleged in one of them. "B*TCH WHERE TF YOU AT STOP TALKING."

In another, she alleges, "B*tch f*ck that slow a** son that came out your p***y.. you was wishing so much negativity on me while I was pregnant and look at your karma… look what your rotten p***y produced!! Now he a whole 5 year old tippy toeing around the house and can’t spell his name."

Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef

Now, Nicki's mother Carol Maraj has joined the conversation, taking to twitter to defend both her daughter and her grandson. "Papa is smart," she began, per Live Bitez. "He is a bit shy but is very normal for his age. Lies all lies. Thank you guys for standing with us. God bless."

Nicki has yet to directly address Cardi's allegations, though she did end up apologizing for insulting her seven-year-old.