Nicki Minaj Issues Rare Apology To Cardi B's Daughter Kulture

Nicki Minaj has publicly apologized to Cardi B’s daughter, Kulture. The apology comes following a series of inflammatory comments on X that reignited tensions between the two rap superstars. Things have taken a turn for the worse in recent days as Nicki and Cardi's beef became extremely personal and unhinged. The two exchanged ongoing words on social media that ended up involving making mean-spirited comments at each other's kids.

In an X post written on Thursday night (Oct. 2), Minaj decided to apologize for the things she said towards Cardi's daughter, including calling her a "roach" and "monkey." She directed the tweet: “Dear Kulture, truth is: I did all of this for a bigger purpose and one day you’ll understand… you’re a cute child & lots of kids have cute little funny looking gums before they grow into all of their features.”

Moreover, Nicki continued and framed her apology around her role as a parent and a public figure. She continued, “I apologize. As a child of God & QUEEN of my community who look to me for integrity… you’re an innocent child & don’t deserve any of this.”

Nicki also suggested accountability for others involved, stating: “One day your mother, aunt & many more will be brought to their knees for what they’ve said AND TRIED to do to my young prophet/beautiful boy. Take care my darling. This isn’t who I am.”

Nicki Minaj To Kulture: "You're An Innocent Child"

The apology follows a heated exchange between Minaj and Cardi B earlier this week. Cardi B responded by defending her daughter and accusing Minaj of being jealous and malicious. The situation escalated when Cardi warned Minaj to keep her children out of their disputes, stating, "Let this be the LAST TIME you mention my kids." Cardi also came with her own jabs at Nicki's son, writing on X, "Papa Bear I’m sorry you can’t speak and banging spoons because your mom couldn’t put the drugs down."

Earlier today, as HNHH previously reported, Minaj took to Twitter to air out more thoughts about Cardi B. "Dear BLACK WOMEN, I can GUARANTEE YOU that h*e will never EVER get on my net & discuss another BLACK BABY AGAIN," Nicki wrote. "I can GUARANTEE YOU that hoe will never EVER call black women roaches & monkeys AGAIN!!!!!!!!"

For context, this beef between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B is one of hip-hop’s longest-running and most public rivalries, with tensions dating back to around 2017–2018. Over the years, both artists have used social media to throw subtle jabs at each other. Fans often read interviews, Instagram posts, and tweets as disses or responses, keeping the feud alive. Over the past few years, the beef has flared multiple times. Recently, Nicki Minaj reignited tensions by making jokes about Cardi’s daughter Kulture and mocking Cardi’s personal relationships, including her connection to NFL player Stefon Diggs. All of the drama has lead to a renewed wave of online beef.