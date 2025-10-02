Nicki Minaj Makes Bold Promise About Cardi B's Scathing Comments

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B dragged each other through the mud on Twitter in recent weeks, bringing up their children and their Black fans.

The beef between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B has lasted for practically the entirety of the latter's career, and it just possibly reached its ugliest point so far. Hopefully it doesn't go any further. The two superstar femcees have been going back and forth on Twitter this week in a very ugly way, attacking each others' families, children, collaborators, careers, morals, authenticity... The list goes on.

But when it comes to the Queen of the Barbz, making firestorms online is no surprise, and it's not like her Bronx counterpart avoids messiness altogether. Still, Minaj took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon (October 2) to make a bold promise about Cardi's attacks against her, which she directed right back at her.

"Dear BLACK WOMEN, I can GUARANTEE YOU that h*e will never EVER get on my net & discuss another BLACK BABY AGAIN. I can GUARANTEE YOU that hoe will never EVER call black women roaches & monkeys AGAIN!!!!!!!! -[Someone] had to do it," Nicki Minaj wrote about Cardi B. What exactly is this guarantee? We don't know, and considering how nasty things are right now, we don't know if we want to find out.

Why Are Nicki Minaj And Cardi B Arguing?

For those unaware of Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's tensions, it all started when the former was coming up in the game, hot off of mixtapes and tracks like "Bodak Yellow." Nicki felt like she didn't show her the proper respect for paving the way, or at least, that's what the narrative became. One 2018 altercation at New York Fashion Week later, and the two have been locked in conflict ever since... Although this has never come to a diss-for-diss blow in the booth.

That's exactly what many fans and hip-hop commentators want Nicki Minaj and Cardi B to do, especially as an alternative to Internet mudslinging. Then again, those tracks probably wouldn't be any more forgiving or kind.

With all this in mind, we wonder whether more years of a cold war are in the future for both femcees. That's been the case for years and years now, but this Twitter flare-up might just change this turbulent timeline.

