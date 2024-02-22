Worst Nicki Minaj's Beefs Of Her Career

Throughout her career, Nicki Minaj has had some pretty bad beef with several people, the most recent being Megan Thee Stallion. In the tumultuous world of hip-hop, feuds are commonplace, yet nobody seems to be doing it quite like Nicki. From heated exchanges on social media to scathing diss tracks, she never misses an opportunity to speak her mind. As a result, the rap queen has found herself entangled in some of the most memorable clashes in recent memory.

Surprisingly, some of these explosive confrontations have contributed in defining her journey. Many of these feuds are iconic in their different ways. Additionally, many fans think they showcase the rapper’s resilience and willingness to stand against adversity. Consequently, the Barbz double down in their support of their queen every time a new Nicki Minaj beef comes up and she has participated in many throughout her career. Here are some of the worst ones so far.

Latto

On October 13, 2022, Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to rant about feeling slighted. Earlier, it had been revealed that her smash hit, “Super Freaky Girl” would not be considered in the rap categories at the Grammys. Contrarily, Latto’s “Big Energy” was being regarded as a rap song, and Nicki thought that was unfair. While trying to make her point and defend her song’s designated genre, she brought Latto into the fold. When Latto logged onto Twitter later that day, she tweeted an indirect response to Nicki. Subsequently, all hell broke loose as the two women took turns firing shots at each other. Latto has also seemingly sided with Megan during her beef with Nicki Minaj.

Miley Cyrus

Without a doubt, this is one of Nicki Minaj’s most memorable feuds. While it’s uncertain when exactly it started, things got noticeably heated between the two in 2015. At the 2015 VMAs, Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda” was not nominated for Video of the Year. However, she did win the VMA for Best Hip Hop Video. She famously ended her acceptance speech with a verbal jab at Cyrus. “Back to this bit*h that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press. Miley, what’s good?” she asked. While the tension slowly fizzled out over the next couple of years, Cyrus’s “Cattitude” (2019) stirred up trouble again. Since then, their relationship has not been the same.

Peter Rosenberg

During the Hot 97 Summer Jam in 2012, Peter Rosenberg effectively instigated the beef between himself and Nicki Minaj. Before Minaj was set to perform, Rosenberg, who was a DJ for the radio station, criticized her song, “Starships.” He said the song wasn’t “real Hip Hop,” and claimed that people were in attendance to see artists like A$AP Rocky and ScHoolboy Q. Subsequently, Minaj decided to pull out of the concert entirely, leaving fans disappointed. It was an entire year later that you two finally met face-to-face to iron things out.

Lil’ Kim

The beef between Nicki Minaj and Lil’ Kim is a long-standing one in the world of Hip Hop. It spans over a decade, starting around 2010 when Nicki’s rise to fame began. Some believe Lil’ Kim felt threatened by Nicki’s growing popularity and similarities in their styles. While Kim believed that Nicki was stealing her sauce, the contrary narrative was that Nicki was actually paying homage. Whatever the case may be, the misunderstanding ignited a feud that has stood the rest of time. It has spawned some iconic diss tracks from both artists, including “Stupid H*e,” and “Pissin’ On Em.” Before her beef with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion took center stage, Nicki Minaj and Lil’ Kim were the most prominent female rappers going at each other’s throats.

Remy Ma

One of the most notable feuds in recent Hip Hop history, the beef between Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma has been on for years. It reached its peak in 2017 and involved diss tracks, social media jabs, and public accusations. The feud significantly intensified in 2017 when Remy Ma dropped “ShETHER” and quickly followed it with “Another One.” Subsequently, Nicki Minaj responded with her own diss track, “No Frauds” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne. Despite the intense back-and-forth, the feud eventually cooled off over the years.

Megan Thee Stallion

Arguably, the most talked about beef in Hip Hop right now is the one involving Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion. Although their relationship started out pretty great, it has deteriorated over time. Fans believe they are at a point of no return, and that there’ll never be any reconciliation between the two. While their feud has been simmering for a while, it reached its boiling point in January 2024 when Megan released “Hiss.” In response to the popular diss track, Nicki dropped “Big Foot.” Many nasty things have been said, and it’s too early to conclude that the coast is clear. Either of the two femcees just might drop another diss track.

Cardi B

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Nicki Minaj, Designer Jeremy Scott, and Cardi B attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The beef between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B is certainly one for the books, and will probably always be remembered. Without a doubt, it is one of the most high-profile and publicized rivalries in Hip Hop history. It began to escalate in 2017 and reached its peak in 2018 with a physical altercation at a New York Fashion Week event. Since then, both rappers have continued to throw shade at each other through their music and otherwise. While things are calmer between them these days, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B are certainly not friends.

