Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion Beef Leads To All Out Calamity On Social Media, "#BigFoot" Begins To Trend

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion are currently in a pretty wild beef. Overall, these two have not liked each other for a while. More recently, Nicki took some shots at Meg on the song "FTCU." On that track, Nicki made reference to Tory Lanez and Iggy Azalea. Just last night, Megan came through with a diss track called "HISS" in which she went off on Nicki. While she didn't call her out by name, she made mention of "Megan's Law." This law makes it so that law enforcement must make the public aware of sex offenders in the neighborhood. Quite clearly, this is a shot at Kenneth Petty, Minaj's husband.

In the aftermath of Meg's diss, Nicki immediately began responding. She levied up a diss that is reportedly called "Big Foot." In fact, "#BigFoot" has even begun trending on social media. Moreover, Nicki began liking pictures of feet that were meant to mock Meg. Nicki even posted her own feet as a way to poke fun at the Tory Lanez shooting. These are all low blows, but they have certainly led to lots of engagement for Minaj, whose Barbz are out in full force today.

Meg Comes After Nicki Minaj

Below, you can see some of the tweets that have popped up in the aftermath of this feud. The vibes on Twitter right now are absolutely calamitous. Fans of both artists are taking sides, and a lot is being said about each other's character. "All these responses to Nicki’s 10 second snippet and nobody has even spoken about that girls SONG lmaooo," one person wrote. "Nobody is posting the links, nobody is speaking on anything outside of Nicki’s RESPONSE" Another fan said: "Nicki Minaj was a fresh new sound for so many millennial girls growing up. To have grown, become a woman myself & watch her legacy perish because she chose to marry a predator, enable rapists, and abusers, mock a woman who was shot? A shame. An embarrassment."

The Fans Go Off

