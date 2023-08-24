Nicki Minaj Puts Alleged Swatter On Blast

Nicki Minaj recently took to social media, calling out the woman who allegedly had her swatted at the end of last month. It wasn’t the first time the rap diva fell victim to a swatting call, and it’s clear that she was fed up. According to reports, authorities were able to speak with Nicki upon their arrival and clear things up fairly quickly, however, swatting is notorious for being dangerous, annoying, and a waste of resources.

With that being said, Nicki didn’t just let the incident roll off of her back. She revealed today that the alleged perpetrator is now facing legal consequences for her actions, going on to call her a “dumbo.” Fans were quick to call on Nicki to reveal the individual’s name, which she refused at first. She claimed that it would be leaked soon enough, however, she unveiled it herself soon after. “Stephanie Bell,” Nicki followed up in another Tweet. “A warrant is in the system. Great detective work. So grateful.”

Read More: Nicki Minaj And Ice Spice Reach New Billboard Milestone

Nicki Minaj Says “A Warrant Is In The System”

Stephanie Bell



A warrant is in the system. Great detective work. So grateful.

The DA filed one count for the swatting call and one for the false report to DCFS.



To God be the glory. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 23, 2023

The performer continued, “The DA filed one count for the swatting call and one for the false report to DCFS. To God be the glory.” As expected, fans are glad that the alleged swatter will soon be brought to justice. Elsewhere on Twitter, the artist has been hyping up fans eagerly-awaiting her new album, Pink Friday 2. Nicki has also been making headlines as of late for her wildly successful collaboration with Ice Spice for the Barbie movie, “Barbie World.” Recently, it was revealed that the song managed to snag the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Rhythmic Airplay chart.

The track saw a 31% increase in weekly radio plays earlier this month, marking the largest leap to No. 1 on that chart since the ’90s. Amid her countless successes, Nicki never fails to share the love. Recently, she even surprised Blac Chyna’s mother, Tokyo Toni, with a hefty donation during her livestream. Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates on Nicki Minaj.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Threatens To Block Akbar V For Posting Toes On IG

[Via]