false report
- MusicRihanna's 2024 World Tour Deal Was Never Agreed Upon According To SourceRihanna fans are not going to be happy about this. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTory Lanez' Dad Addresses Prison Release RumorsTory Lanez' father recently took to Instagram Live, thanking fans for their support.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Puts Alleged Swatter On Blast"A warrant is in the system," Nicki says.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureShy Glizzy Is Alive Despite RumorsRecent false reports suggested that Shy Glizzy had been the victim of a fatal shooting.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureDaily Loud Issues Apology For False Reports On Jamie Foxx's HealthFortunately, the actor is doing well despite conflicting (and now confirmed to be false) news on his health.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Wants Default Judgement Against Blogger She Sued For False ReportsMarley Green, a.k.a. Nosey Heaux, accused Nicki of being a cokehead in 2022 and reportedly ignored the rapper's lawsuit.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKanye West Shuts Down Reports That His Performance Fee Is $1M: "Please Change This"Kanye West knows his worth, clearly.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJason Lee & "Hollywood Unlocked" Explain Why They Falsely Reported On Queen Elizabeth's DeathLee and his team at "Hollywood Unlocked" break down exactly what led them to believe her Royal Majesty had passed.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJason Lee & "Hollywood Unlocked" Quadruple Down On Queen Elizabeth Death ReportJason Lee insists that Hollywood Unlocked's report about Queen Elizabeth II passing away is true.By Alex Zidel
- Politics"Central Park Karen" Amy Cooper Facing Charges For Filing False ReportAmy Cooper will be formally charged for filing a false police report after she was caught on camera threatening to call the police of Christian Cooper.By Aron A.
- BasketballRick Fox Speaks On False Reports That He Died In Helicopter With Kobe BryantRick Fox opens up about what he and his family endured during Sunday's rumor of him passing away too.By Kevin Goddard
- GramRay J Denies Reports Of Meeting With Trump About Suge Knight Pardon: "False & Corny"Ray J has some choice words for The Daily Mail.By Chantilly Post
- SportsEx-NFL Player Arrested & Charged For Staging Hate CrimePolice reportedly caught him red-handed.By Erika Marie
- MusicBushwick Bill's Daughter Issues Statement Condemning Faulty Death ReportsBushwick Bill's daughter asks for privacy in the advent of false reports on his father's health.By Devin Ch
- MusicGeto Boys' Bushwick Bill Reportedly "Still Alive & Fighting Cancer" Despite Rumours Of DeathBushwick is still with us. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Did Not Pull Out A Knife During Hairstylist Fight: ReportThe security footage shows no sharp objects were retrieved. By Aida C.
- Music50 Cent Takes Aim At Jussie Smollett As "Gay Tupac" Following Indictment Reports"All Liez On Me."By Zaynab
- SocietyJussie Smollett To Be "Held Accountable" For Potential False Report, Police ClaimsThe Chicago Police Department is casting doubt on the actor's story.By Zaynab