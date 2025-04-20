Adam22 Reveals Lena The Plug Isn't Actually Pregnant After Debunked Announcement

Adam22 and Lena The Plug have faced a lot of gossip and media narratives online, which sadly continue to fool us all if it wasn't for their clarification. It turns out previous reports about Lena's pregnancy are false, as debunked by her husband Adam on Twitter and caught by Complex.

"No she didn't lol," Adam22 responded to a Twitter page posting the "news," which was a picture of Lena The Plug supposedly announcing her IVF (in vitro fertilization) pregnancy. "We will let you guys know when we are about to have another kid but this was Lena a couple days ago. Not pregnant," Adam added in another Twitter post which included a recent picture of the couple on the beach.

Do Adam22 & Lena The Plug Have Kids?

Adam22 and Lena The Plug have a daughter, who was born in November of 2020, but it seems like they aren't planning to have another kid just yet. However, as the No Jumper host suggested in his latest Twitter post at press time, they plan to let fans know about it, so maybe it's something they've been thinking about for a while.

Nevertheless, we won't speculate any further, as Adam22 and Lena The Plug have enough antics to handle. A lot of folks brought up their careers in adult content in reaction to this debunked pregnancy announcement, which sadly let a lot of disrespect slide their way despite their openness in their relationship online.

In other news, Adam is reshaping No Jumper amid some financial struggles, which should mark an interesting era for the brand. "To be honest, aside from the lay-offs, I’m pretty happy about all those changes," he said in a video. "I’ve realized that I should have paid more attention to DJ Vlad and kept my overhead as low as possible, particularly in terms of staff and location. I’m confident that once we get the building sold, we will be in a pretty solid financial position again as a business."