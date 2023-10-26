Adam22 Continues New Lena The Plug Multi-Man Video Promotion With TikTok Meme

Just when we thought this story was over, this couple is leaning even more into what made them go viral earlier this year. For those unaware, Adam22 and Lena The Plug are busy promoting the latter's upcoming adult film with five other men... none of which are her husband Adam. Moreover, this follows an earlier Lena video this year with fellow adult star Jason Luv, which was her first with another man that wasn't the No Jumper host. Despite all the "c*cking" conversations that emerged and their subsequent beef with Luv, they're leaning into this even more with this new recording.

Furthermore, this new promotional clip shows Lena The Plug sitting on a couch with five men behind her, including Crip Mac. In it, Adam22 uses a popular TikTok sound about how this will be good economically and socially. While the former of those two points will certainly be true for the couple, society is still debating how to feel about this. Perhaps a better way to phrase it is that they're still joking about it, as it's not really anyone's business but theirs. Some defended Adam for finding it attractive, others blasted it, and most people just saw all the drama on their timeline (a lot of it) and moved on.

Adam22's New Promo Video For His Wife's Upcoming Adult Film

Regardless of all that, here's what Adam22 had to say to DJ Akademiks when confronted about letting Lena The Plug sleep with another man. "The reality is that, very early on in our relationship, like you say, me, her, and another dude who was a close friend of mine, we all ended up banging at the same time, and I thought it was hot," he explained. "It was like a good memory from my perspective. I [have incentives] as a person who makes p*rn to be more open than I might be otherwise.

"Everybody kind of sees that logic playing out in my brain," he continued. "For me, doing the biweekly live-streamed org*es and s**t, it's like 'Well, this is not the s**t that I saw myself doing with my life.' But I'm incentivized to do it and I'm having a good time, so why not?" For more news and updates on Adam22 and Lena The Plug, check back in with HNHH.

