Adam22 & Tasha K Discuss Chrisean Rock, YouTuber Suggests New Mom’s Viewers “Feel Sorry” For Her

Chrisean Rock and Blueface's son is only a few weeks old. Nevertheless, he's already he's crossed feats off his bucket list that many can only dream of. The infant already has nearly one million followers on Instagram, and he made his music video debut in his father's "Baby Momma Drama" single earlier this month. Since first announcing her pregnancy in January, Rock has been in the news non-stop, whether due to her scant maternity fashion or her beef with Blue and his family. According to controversial blogger Tasha K, people only watch the 23-year-old because she's a "trainwreck."

The Unwine with Tasha K creator spoke candidly with Adam22 about her thoughts on Rock during a recent episode of No Jumper's podcast. "It almost doesn't need to be a trainwreck anymore," the adult film actor suggested. "She could kind of clean up her act and just be a good mom and people would still keep watching, right?" In response, his guest said, "We've seen that, and I can't name any of the girls right now, but we've seen the train wrecks and then once it goes away, nobody's watching."

Chrisean Rock is a "Trainwreck," Tasha K Declares

When Adam asked Tasha what she would attribute the Baddies starlet's massive success to, she suggested that her views may be more sympathetic than anything else. "I think they just feel sorry for her. The victim clout is big. You play a victim well – and she's not a victim," the creative ranted before mimicking the back-and-forth we've seen from Chrisean and her baby daddy over the past year.

Despite the fact that she still owes Cardi B millions of dollars for defamation, Tasha K continues to use her public platforms to throw shade at other celebrities. Sukihana fell victim to one of the YouTuber's scathing rants earlier this month. At the time, the reality star was called "regressive" to the culture, among other things. Read what the Unwine with Tasha K host had to say at the link below, and let us know if you agree with her take on Chrisean Rock in the comments.

