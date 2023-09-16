Tasha K Unleashes On Sukihana In Brutal & Passionate Rant

Tasha K has plenty of online feuds to keep up with, most consequentially and cost-heavy being Cardi B. However, she also got very fired up with Sukihana over the past few months too, blasting her behavior, look, and overall persona. The rapper has no idea why the blogger went after her all of a sudden, but she'll still take it like it is and say yes to the challenge. Moreover, Tasha recently stopped by the We In Miami podcast and was asked about her new song with Sexyy Red, presumably. She had a pretty nasty set of words for the Delaware native's provocative and, in her opinion, regressive antics.

"She let n***as walk her like a dog and s**t," Tasha K remarked of Sukihana. "I'm like 'You know how far Black women had to f***ing come, b***h, for you to be on the ground?' Where people walk and f***ing step in dogs**t and everything? And you let a motherf***er walk you like a dog? He got the light-skin b***hes standing up behind you. You a f***ing field n***a, and he got these b***hes back here like they the house n***as and s**t. We done came far and you trying to take us back. They had you in the back of the class in the slow f***ing..." she stopped, and took a sip of her glass of wine to calm down.

Read More: Sukihana Calls Tasha K A Bully: “This Lady Evil”

Tasha K's Angry Rant About Sukihana's Attitude

Furthermore, Sukihana recently got into these issues again at the VMAs. Many complained about her red carpet antics, during which she got down on all fours and twerked for the onlookers. Still, it's clear that Suki doesn't really care about any of the haters, and is happy to just get the attention. After all, she's never been bigger.

Meanwhile, the Cardi B case has really taken a personal and financial toll on Tasha. With that in mind, we don't expect her to engage in too many beefs or social media antics with others, or at least as much as before. Regardless, if there's anything that this rant proves, it's that she still has the fire to combat with. For more news and the latest updates on Tasha K and Sukihana, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: Sexyy Red & Sukihana Are Tasha K’s Latest Trolling Victims