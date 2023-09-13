Sukihana Fires Back At Haters After VMAs Antics

Sukihana fired back at her haters on social media, Wednesday, after her recent antics at the MTV Video Music Awards. While walking the red carpet at the event, she got down and twerked on all fours. Videos of the moment have since been circulating on social media. Many users online weren't happy with the behavior.

One person online wrote: "I just had a daughter, I’m sorry I look at things much differently now and I would hate to see her acting like this. As grown man with values, businesses & a strong knowledge of what’s important, this type of behavior or woman doesn’t even attract me. Bring back class, respect & dignity. Now I’m about to get back to selling these vending machines while listening to A Long Walk by Jill Scott." In response to the criticism, Sukihana wrote back: "Shut the hell up."

Sukihana At The 2022 Revolt Summit

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 24: Rapper Sukihana attends the 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on September 24, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Former reality show star Deelishis also had a negative response to the move. "Too many outdoor shoes been on that carpet buttercup," she wrote along with mask face emojis. Sukihana shot back: "Girl you was sleeping with Flavor [Flav] you ain't scared of nothing." From there, Deelishis apologized for possibly offending. "First off let me start off by saying to Sukihana I apologize if my comment upset or offended you," Deelishis wrote on Instagram. "I should have said 'you too fine for that flo' which is a much more precise way of describing what I thought when I saw the post or even better not comment at all."

Sukihana Shoots Back At Haters

Sukihana wasn't the only one to turn heads at the VMAs. Cardi B and Offset also made headlines for pretending to have sex in the bathroom in a clip posted on Instagram during the night.

