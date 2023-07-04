Tasha K isn’t exactly seen as a reliable source – especially not after losing a $4 million defamation lawsuit from Cardi B last year. Nevertheless, she is somewhat entertaining, especially when shedding light on valid concerns within the music industry and our communities. Amid her ongoing social media beef with Sukihana, the Unwine host is using her concern for “children, women, and animals” to add fuel to the fire as she shares receipts of the Love & Hip-Hop star previously engaging in inappropriate behaviour.

“Get your money by any means necessary #Suki! We both use our mouths in different ways. My mouth talks sh*t, and writes checks I can’t cash,” Tasha admitted in her first post of many. “Yours eats _____, for checks you cash! 😎🥂 I would rather take the broke way free of oral cancer that’s on the rise,” she added before dissing the salacious starlet’s music catalog and dragging R. Kelly’s name into the conversation. Immediately after that, Tasha began pulling out troubling receipts, including a photo of Suki twerking her booty against a young boy’s knees in a music video.

Read More: Sexyy Red & Sukihana Are Tasha K’s Latest Trolling Victims

Tasha K Lays into Sukihana

“So 10-year-olds eating your butt and wanna switch?? On to the s*x offenders register you go! 💩 I’m in the business of saving children, women, & forests from leaking over-stuffed BBLs & #HoCulture Music!!! Jesus I done relapsed from my Anger Management Program!!! 😫🙈🥂,” Tasha ranted in the caption of that post. Afterward, she had more to say, this time calling out Suki for twerking on Boosie’s dog.

The footage is admittedly uncomfortable to watch, which is why the content creator is receiving praise for bringing attention to the issue at hand. “I love this Tasha ’cause your absolutely right! These women have no boundaries at all n teaching our younger girls to be the same. Someone had to say it. I support your bs 😂😂🔥🔥👏,” someone applauded her. “Tasha K be coming with all the smoke! They be tryna go low but Tasha goes to hell! 😂😂😂😂,” another user joked.

Read More: Tasha K Makes Fun Of Blue Ivy’s Dancing On Beyonce’s Tour

YouTuber Shares Plenty of Receipts

Aside from targeting Sukihana’s questionable antics, Tasha K has also been throwing shade at young Blue Ivy Carter. While social media users see where she’s coming from with the former, making fun of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s firstborn is where many draw the line. Read what Tasha’s been saying about Blue at the link above, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]