Tasha K recently made a lot more enemies online by making fun of Blue Ivy’s dancing during Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE tour. Moreover, her comments on her show Unwine With Tasha K left many fans outraged over the mocking and critical tone that she took against the singer’s daughter. After all, her participation in these shows has been the subject of a lot of discussion and love online. What’s more is that comments sections of posts covering these remarks have been absolutely ruthless against the blogger. “SMH trolling babies now,” one user expressed. “Congrats on a new low Tasha. SMH. Blue danced perfectly fine for her age. Shame on you.”

Still, let’s get into what she actually said. “She went on to tell the publication that she’s ‘super proud’ seeing Blue Ivy perform with her mom,” Tasha K said of a report. “I can’t help, that’s a little bit of shade, okay? ‘Cause everybody knows that Blue Ivy was very stiff up there. Beyonce just gon’ tell this girl that she got it. We’ve seen 13-year-old girls from the hood outdance and hula-hoop her! I like Blue Ivy, I think she’s beautiful, I think she’s going to be a model. Her momma already has her life being set up. But her momma has to be honest with her and tell her the truth.

Read More: Sukihana Calls Tasha K A Bully: “This Lady Evil”

Tasha K On Blue Ivy’s Dancing

“I need Beyonce to take a day trip back down to Houston,” Tasha K continued. “I need her to take a trip to the projects, alright? Her local rec center, local kids club, leave Blue Ivy down there for one week and let’s see if she’s able to loosen up. Okay? Put her in an all-hood cheerleading camp. You know there’s the black cheerleaders and the white cheerleaders. I got a feeling she over there with the white cheerleaders, the Catholic cheerleaders. They not supposed to bend over all the way. But the black cheerleaders gon’ bend over. I just think Blue Ivy just needs a little bit of tweaking. If I’m paying $2,000 a seat, I don’t wanna see a robot up there. She look like the iRobot that be vacuuming my floors.”

Overall, at least she had some nice things to say about Beyoncé’s daughter. Still, it’s not hard to see why so many fans are in vehement disagreement with her words. That being said, it certainly isn’t the first fanbase she clashes with, as she had a sarcastic apology for Cardi B fans recently. Log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Tasha K, Beyonce, and Blue Ivy.

Read More: Beyonce & Tina Knowles Comment On Blue Ivy’s Paris Performance